Iowa family of four found dead in Mexico

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Four members of an Iowa family were found dead in Mexico after they were reported missing just after midnight Friday.

The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp, 41; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp, 38; Sterling Wayne Sharp, 12; and Adrianna Marie Sharp, 7, were found at the condominium where they were staying in Tulum, according to the Creston Police Department.

Autopsies are being conducted in Mexico, police said.

According to ABC Des Moines affiliate WOI, the family left for Mexico on March 15 and were expected back in the U.S. on Wednesday.

No further details were released.