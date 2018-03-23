NEB BSB: Huskers Drop Big Ten Opener to Gophers, 5-1

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Link to recap: http://www.huskers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=100&ATCLID=211707422

Huskers Drop Big Ten Opener to Gophers, 5-1

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska baseball team (12-10, 0-1 Big Ten) fell to Minnesota, 5-1, in its Big Ten opener at Hawks Field on Friday evening.

Senior right-hander Luis Alvarado made his sixth start of the season and threw 5.0 innings, giving up four runs and struck out three Gophers. Mike Waldron came out of the bullpen for 4.0 innings and allowed one run. Minnesota starter Reggie Meyer went 8.0 innings and allowed one run to earn the win.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Minnesota scored two runs in the top of the first. Alex Boxwell hit a two-RBI single to get the Golden Gophers on the board first. In the bottom of the second, NU scored one run. Scott Schreiber laced a leadoff double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Luke Roskam’s RBI single drove in Schreiber.

In the sixth inning, Minnesota added a run on another Boxwell two-RBI single. In the bottom of the sixth, junior Jesse Wilkening singled to right field to reach the 100-career hit milestone. The Gophers added its fifth run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly.

Minnesota improves to 15-8 with a 1-0 record in Big Ten play. The Huskers and Gophers continue their three-game series on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. (CT).