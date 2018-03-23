Nursing, assisted living facilities to be placed in receivership to protect health and safety of residents

A Lancaster County District judge signed an order placing 21 nursing facilities and ten assisted living facilities, in 19 counties, be placed in receivership for uninterrupted operation of the facilities. The facilities are owned by Cottonwood Healthcare LLC, known as Skyline, which is headquartered in New Jersey. The receiverships were ordered after Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson filed court proceedings seeking receiverships at the request of Courtney Phillips, the Chief Executive Officer, of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The facilities, listed below, were placed in receivership with Klaasmeyer & Associates of Omaha, the appointed Receiver.

The following nursing facilities, all operated by Skyline, were placed in receivership:

Broken Bow Care and Rehabilitation Center, Broken Bow, Custer County

Columbus Care and Rehabilitation Center, Columbus, Platte County

Cozad Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cozad, Dawson County

Franklin Care and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin, Franklin County

Fullerton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Fullerton, Nance County

Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington, Cedar County

Lakeview Care and Rehabilitation Center, Grand Island, Hall County

Nebraska City Care and Rehabilitation Center, Nebraska City, Otoe County

Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center, Neligh, Antelope County

Norfolk Care and Rehabilitation Center, Norfolk, Madison County

Omaha Metro Care and Rehabilitation Center, Omaha, Douglas County

O’Neill Care and Rehabilitation Center, O’Neill, Holt County

Park Place Care and Rehabilitation Center, Grand Island, Hall County

Plattsmouth Care and Rehabilitation Center, Plattsmouth, Cass County

Schuyler Care and Rehabilitation Center, Schuyler, Colfax County

Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scottsbluff, Scotts Bluff County

Sidney Care and Rehabilitation Center, Sidney, Cheyenne County

Sorensen Care and Rehabilitation Center, Omaha, Douglas County

Tekameh Care and Rehabilitation Center, Tekamah, Burt County

Valhaven Care and Rehabilitation Center, Valley, Douglas County

Wausa Care and Rehabilitation Center, Wausa, Knox County

The following assisted living, all operated by Skyline, were placed in receivership:

Columbus Care and Rehabilitation Center, Columbus, Platte County

Cozad Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cozad, Dawson County

Franklin Care and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin, Franklin County

Fullerton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Fullerton, Nance County

Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington, Cedar County

Nebraska City Care and Rehabilitation Center, Nebraska City, Otoe County

Norfolk Care and Rehabilitation Center, Norfolk, Madison County

Schuyler Care and Rehabilitation Center, Schuyler, Colfax County

Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scottsbluff, Scotts Bluff County

Sidney Care and Rehabilitation Center, Sidney, Cheyenne County

DHHS was made aware today that Skyline was not able to meet its payroll. DHHS determined that receivership proceedings were necessary to protect the health and welfare of the residents of the nursing and assisted living facilities because Skyline was financially unable to pay staff and ensure the future care of the residents.

Klaasmeyer & Associates will oversee operations of the facilities as a new owner is identified and/or residents are relocated to another facility. DHHS will provide oversight throughout the process to ensure a safe and orderly transition and maintain the safety and well-being of residents. If needed, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services provides funds for the facility operations to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.