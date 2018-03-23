Nursing, assisted living facilities to be placed in receivership - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nursing, assisted living facilities to be placed in receivership to protect health and safety of residents

Nursing, assisted living facilities to be placed in receivership to protect health and safety of residents

Posted: Updated:

From: DHHS 

A Lancaster County District judge signed an order placing 21 nursing facilities and ten assisted living facilities, in 19 counties, be placed in receivership for uninterrupted operation of the facilities. The facilities are owned by Cottonwood Healthcare LLC, known as Skyline, which is headquartered in New Jersey. The receiverships were ordered after Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson filed court proceedings seeking receiverships at the request of Courtney Phillips, the Chief Executive Officer, of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The facilities, listed below, were placed in receivership with Klaasmeyer & Associates of Omaha, the appointed Receiver.

The following nursing facilities, all operated by Skyline, were placed in receivership:

  • Broken Bow Care and Rehabilitation Center, Broken Bow, Custer County
  • Columbus Care and Rehabilitation Center, Columbus, Platte County
  • Cozad Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cozad, Dawson County
  • Franklin Care and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin, Franklin County
  • Fullerton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Fullerton, Nance County
  • Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington, Cedar County
  • Lakeview Care and Rehabilitation Center, Grand Island, Hall County
  • Nebraska City Care and Rehabilitation Center, Nebraska City, Otoe County
  • Neligh Care and Rehabilitation Center, Neligh, Antelope County
  • Norfolk Care and Rehabilitation Center, Norfolk, Madison County
  • Omaha Metro Care and Rehabilitation Center, Omaha, Douglas County
  • O’Neill Care and Rehabilitation Center, O’Neill, Holt County
  • Park Place Care and Rehabilitation Center, Grand Island, Hall County
  • Plattsmouth Care and Rehabilitation Center, Plattsmouth, Cass County
  • Schuyler Care and Rehabilitation Center, Schuyler, Colfax County
  • Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scottsbluff, Scotts Bluff County
  • Sidney Care and Rehabilitation Center, Sidney, Cheyenne County
  • Sorensen Care and Rehabilitation Center, Omaha, Douglas County
  • Tekameh Care and Rehabilitation Center, Tekamah, Burt County
  • Valhaven Care and Rehabilitation Center, Valley, Douglas County
  • Wausa Care and Rehabilitation Center, Wausa, Knox County

The following assisted living, all operated by Skyline, were placed in receivership:

  • Columbus Care and Rehabilitation Center, Columbus, Platte County
  • Cozad Care and Rehabilitation Center, Cozad, Dawson County
  • Franklin Care and Rehabilitation Center, Franklin, Franklin County
  • Fullerton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Fullerton, Nance County
  • Hartington Care and Rehabilitation Center, Hartington, Cedar County
  • Nebraska City Care and Rehabilitation Center, Nebraska City, Otoe County
  • Norfolk Care and Rehabilitation Center, Norfolk, Madison County
  • Schuyler Care and Rehabilitation Center, Schuyler, Colfax County
  • Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center, Scottsbluff, Scotts Bluff County
  • Sidney Care and Rehabilitation Center, Sidney, Cheyenne County

DHHS was made aware today that Skyline was not able to meet its payroll. DHHS determined that receivership proceedings were necessary to protect the health and welfare of the residents of the nursing and assisted living facilities because Skyline was financially unable to pay staff and ensure the future care of the residents.

Klaasmeyer & Associates will oversee operations of the facilities as a new owner is identified and/or residents are relocated to another facility. DHHS will provide oversight throughout the process to ensure a safe and orderly transition and maintain the safety and well-being of residents. If needed, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services provides funds for the facility operations to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.