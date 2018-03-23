NEB BVB: Huskers End Beach Season in California

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

IRVINE, California - The Nebraska beach volleyball team ended its 2018 beach volleyball season with one win in three matches on Friday afternoon at the Irvine Valley College campus.

The Huskers opened the day with a 5-0 sweep of Concordia (Irvine) before falling 5-0 to No. 5 Long Beach State. Nebraska wrapped up the day with a 3-2 loss to Irvine Valley College.

The Huskers finished the season at 4-14, but 13 of the 14 losses came against top-20 teams in the DiG Collegiate Beach Volleyball Poll.

Two Husker pairs were able to notch 2-1 records on the final day of the season. Annika Albrecht and Kenzie Maloney, the Huskers' No. 2 pair, won their match against Concordia's Avery Keathley and Riley Gill, 21-14, 21-18. Albrecht and Maloney also defeated Irvine Valley's Olivia Aguilar and Renata Bath in straight sets, 21-14, 21-19.

Allie Havers and Jasmine Schmidt also posted a pair of wins. They beat Concordia's No. 5 pair, Julia Denboer and Kekela Hendricksen, 21-16, 21-10. They then swept Irvine Valley's Gabi Lau and Alma Entesari, 21-14, 21-14.

Nebraska 5, Concordia (Irvine) 0

1. Lauren Stivrins/Kelly Hunter (NEB) def. Tristan Self/Vanessa Bernzen (CON), 21-12, 21-17

2. Annika Albrecht/Kenzie Maloney (NEB) def. Avery Keathley/Riley Gill (CON), 21-14, 21-18

3. Jazz Sweet/Sami Slaughter (NEB) def. Marcela Frazzoni/Kyra Auten (CON), 21-18, 21-16

4. Chesney McClellan/Hayley Densberger (NEB) def. Jessica Diederich/Asia O'Neil (CON), 21-12, 18-21, 15-11

5. Allie Havers/Jessica Schmidt (NEB) def. Julia Denboer/Kekela Hendricksen (CON), 21-16, 21-10

No. 5 Long Beach State 5, Nebraska 0

1. Nele Barber/Rachel Nieto (LBSU) def. Kelly Hunter/Lauren Stivrins (NEB), 21-14, 21-9

2. Sasha Karelov/Meghan Kruidhof (LBSU) def. Kenzie Maloney/Annika Albrecht (NEB), 21-19, 21-15

3. Kristyna Adamcikova/Hailey Harward (LBSU) def. Sami Slaughter/Jazz Sweet (NEB), 21-7, 21-9

4. Zoi Konstantopoulou/Nicci Reinking (LBSU) def. Hayley Densberger/Chesney McClellan (NEB), 21-3, 21-13

5. Hannah Matt/Marisa Ramsey (LBSU) def. Allie Havers/Jasmine Schmidt (NEB), 21-9, 21-7

Irvine Valley 3, Nebraska 2

1. Taira Ka'awaloa/Megan Ramseyer (IVC) def. Lauren Stivrins/Kelly Hunter (NEB), 21-19, 13-21, 15-13

2. Annika Albrecht/Kenzie Maloney (NEB) def. Olivia Aguilar/Renata Bath (IVC), 21-14, 21-19

3. Hannah Salaya/Emilie Austin (IVC) def. Jazz Sweet/Sami Slaughter (NEB), 21-16, 19-21, 17-15

4. Allie Havers/Jasmine Schmidt (NEB) def. Gabi Lau/Alma Entesari (IVC), 21-14, 21-14

5. Diamond Brogan/Alyssa Vortouni (IVC) def. Kash Williams/Anezka Szabo (NEB), 21-16, 21-16