Brownell Elementary families notified of suspicious person

Brownell Elementary School in northeast Lincoln sent an email to parents Friday notifying them of an incident that took place after school.

Several students reported to a staff member they believe they saw someone on school grounds with a gun.

The school got all the students inside and quickly called police.

We spoke to Lincoln Police who said after investigating there is no current threat to the school. No adult was on school property, the person never approached or threatened anyone. LPD says parents have no reason to worry.

Brownell principal Kelly Apel sent an email to families in the school to notify them of the incident. The email states:

Brownell Families,

I want to let you know about something that happened after school today during Community Learning Center time. Several students reported to an adult they believe they saw someone on school grounds with a fun. The CLC staff member immediately brought all the students inside and we contacted the police.

Lincoln Police are investigating and we will continue to work with them on this investigation. We commend our students for immediately notifying an adult.

Feel Free to contact me with questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Kelly Apel, Principal