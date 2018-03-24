International Happiness Day celebrated by Big Brother Big Sister

Smiles could be seen everywhere at Gateway Mall Saturday morning.

That's because they were celebrating international happiness day.



"The wall is eight foot high, sixteen feet long what people do is they come in and write down what they will do for happiness," said Dee Cummins, an International Happiness Day ambassador.

As part of the celebration people were able to write down how they share happiness with others and post it on a big wall in the center of the mall.

Young and old shared how they spread happiness, even I got in on the fun and posted a note on the wall.

While the event was about celebrating happiness it was also a fundraiser for heartland big brother big sister.



"So what we do is match kids who need mentors with mentors they meet out in the community and so the money raised here will help us do just that it will help us make and support the matches," said Andrea Sutherland Holly, the assistant director for Heartland Big Brother Big Sister.

Heartland Big Brother Big Sister partners adults with children in the community who have similar interests.

The organization teaches children to build strong relationships, stay out of trouble, and helps them get involved in a variety of activities.

"The kids gain a role model someone they can look up to someone who is interested in them and is sort of a cheerleader for them and helps them get through difficult things in their lives," said Sutherland Holly.

Several adults, known as bigs, were out at the happiness celebration having fun with the kids.

The event helped Big Brother Big Sister get the word out about their organization, in hopes of recruiting more bigs to be matched with their growing list of children who sign up for the program.

"Seeing the kids light up when they are interacting with their mentors and seeing how it changes the lives of both mentors and the kids is just really awesome and makes us really happy," said Sutherland Holly.

If you'd like to get involved in Heartland Big Brother Big Sister as a mentor you must be 19 years of age or older and pass a background check.

You can learn more about the organization here.