State Senators Push for Pay Raise

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com



A Nebraska Senator is hoping to bring more diversity to the legislature by increasing lawmaker's salaries. State Senator Tony Vargas.

He's seeking a pay raise for all state senators in hopes more Nebraskans will run for office. Nebraska's State Senators are some of the lowest paid in the country, and Senator Tony Vargas of south Omaha wants that to change so more people will consider running for office.

"I think that we need to have more voices of individuals that come from all different walks of life," said Sen. Vargas "all different income levels. All different types of soci–economical backgrounds."

According to Business Insider, Nebraska ranks 34th in compensation for State Senators. Vargas isn't the only state senator that feels that the current wage deters many Nebraskans from running.

"If I was still working full time at Hy–Vee which is what I did before I went to college there's no way that I could serve in the legislature," says Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln "they would never let me have 4 to 6 months off."

For most of Nebraska's lawmakers, serving the state isn't their only job. Many own farms, have their own law firms or businesses, Senator Vargas is the Executive Director of Omaha Healthy Kids Alliance. Sen. Vargas does that, on top of trying to pass the state budget.

"Reality is that this is a beyond a part–time job," added Sen. Vargas "we are in session for these 4 or 5 months we are there from 9 am till 5, and this last week is an example we were there from 9 till 12 pm 11 pm at night."



Vargas wants to increase wages for state senators from 12 to 24,000 dollars, he says that will not only encourage more people to run for office, it will also keep current lawmakers motivated to stay engaged with their constituents.



Sen. Vargas's bill to increase wages is waiting to be debated on, but right now the budget is in the way. If the unicameral legislature is able to vote Vargas's bill, it would need 33 votes to pass in order to appear on the may ballot. Where the voters have the final say.