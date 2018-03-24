NEB SB: Huskers Defeat Spartans, 12-6

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Huskers Defeat Spartans, 12-6

Lincoln, Neb. -- The Nebraska softball team (23-9) defeated Michigan State (11-15) on Saturday by a score of 12-6, claiming the three-game series after winning game one last night.

Kaylan Jablonski improved to 16-5 on the year, pitching 5.0 innings. She gave up two runs on four hits and also had six strikeouts. Regan Mergele got the start and pitched 2.0 innings. She gave up one earned run on three hits.

MSU's Jordan Watson dropped to 2-3 on the season. She pitched 2.0 innings and gave up five runs on seven hits.

On offense, Alyvia Simmons went 4-for-5, with two runs and five RBIs. She became the 58th player in school history to have four or more hits in a seven-inning-or-less game. Lexey Kneib also had multiple hits, going 2-for-3. She also had one RBI and two runs. Tristen Edwards, Jablonski, Gina Metzler, Taylor Otte, Laura Barrow and Bri Cassidy also had one hit for the Huskers.

MSU took a 1-0 lead in the first with a solo homer to right field.

In the bottom of the inning, the Huskers put runners on the corners with no outs after Simmons and Edwards hit back-to-back singles. With two outs, Edwards stole second to put both runners in scoring position. Barrow singled up the middle to score both runs and give Nebraska a 2-1 lead.

The Spartans scored three in the second to take back the lead. An error and a single put two runners on. A sac hit moved them both over and a ground out scored one run. A walk and an intentional walk loaded the bases and a single scored two more runs to give MSU a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Otte hit a leadoff double and Kneib singled to put runners on the corners. With one out, Simmons hit a ball over the fence, but passed the runner. She was out on the play, but both Otte and Kneib scored to tie the game at 4-4.

In the bottom of the third, Nebraska sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs, with help from an error and five walks. The Huskers loaded the bases with a single and two walks. Otte reached first on a fielder's choice and the runner was out at home. With the bases loaded, Kneib and Riley drew back-to-back walks to score two more runs. Otte scored another run on a wild pitch. Simmons singled up the middle to score Kneib. Edwards drew a walk to load the bases again for Nebraska. Jablonski reached on an error and two more runs scored, giving the Huskers a 10-4 lead.

In the fourth, the Big Red loaded the bases with two singles and a fielder's choice. With two outs, Simmons hit a single to left field that scored two more runs, giving the Huskers a 12-4 lead.

The Spartans hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead to 12-6.

Game three will be played tomorrow at noon. The game will be available on Huskers.com (radio) and BTNPlus/FloSoftball (subscription required).