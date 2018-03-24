Heavy police presence near 40th and Hwy 2

Update:

Officials confirm police stand-off near 40th street and Highway 2 has been resolved peacefully.

Suspect was apprehended and transferred to a local hospital for further evaluation.

No officers were injured during the lengthy stand-off, which lasted over five hours.

Highway 2 is now re-open for use, as well as Pioneers and Old Cheney Road.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Lincoln Police have a heavy presence near 40th and Highway 2.

Police scanner traffic indicates there is an armed man inside a home in the area. LPD have the neighborhood blocked off and have told neighbors to stay inside.

Police told our reporter on scene to stay inside his car.

Drivers should avoid the area while police investigate.

Officials are trying to communicate with the person inside the home in an attempt to resolve the matter peacefully.

This is a developing story, we will bring you updates or changes to the story as they become available.