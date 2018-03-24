Over a thousand join 'March For Our Lives' rally in Lincoln

Around a thousand people filled the streets of Lincoln, speaking against gun violence in schools during a 'March For Our Lives' rally today.

Ralliers marched from the UNL student union to the capitol building.

They wanted to send a message to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

A majority of marchers were students from Lincoln's nine high schools.

Some college students and even parents also joined in.

Nearly 200 people have died in school shootings since the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Similar marches were held across Nebraska, including in Omaha and Kearney.

Around 800 marches were held across the U.S. and some other countries.