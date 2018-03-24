UPDATE: Iowa family suffocated after inhaling toxic gasses, officials say

An update to a tragic story about a family of four from Creston, Iowa who mysteriously died while on vacation in Mexico.

Mexican authorities announced today the Sharp family suffocated after inhaling toxic gases while staying in their rental condo in Tulum.

Authorities say the family had likely been dead for 36 to 48 hours before they were discovered yesterday.

It's not clear what type of gas the family inhaled.

There is no indication of foul play, but authorities are still investigating.