Death Investigation near 40th and Gertie Ave

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old male occurring late last night near 40th and Gertie Avenue.

At 5:42 p.m. the Lincoln Police Department were called to the residence. The initial investigation revealed a 61-year-old female had been assaulted and the man had threatened his adult children with a knife and gun. His 1-year-old grandchild was also in the home at the time.

Officers arrived to the home at 5:43 p.m. and ensured the residence had been evacuated, and began negotiating with the 62-year-old male who would not come out of the home. The family reported he was armed. The Lincoln Police Department SWAT team was then activated.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Highway 2 from 48th Street to 33rd Street was closed along with a section of South 40th Street. According the Lincoln Police that decision was made because of the threats that were made with the firearm. Monday morning LPD Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the decision to close the roads was a tough one, but the risk of gunshot wounds to citizens traveling through was too high.

At 10:18 p.m. the sound of multiple gunshots being fired from inside the home were heard. The final gunshot from inside the home was heard at 11:01 p.m. No gunshots were discharged by the Lincoln Police Department. Five total gunshots were heard.

Members of the Lincoln Police Department SWAT then forced entry into the home at 11:06 p.m. and the male was found in the basement with four gunshot wounds. Life saving measures were attempted by Lincoln Fire and Rescue who had been in close proximity since the beginning of the incident. The male was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Investigators are searching the residence and continuing to follow-up on the actions leading to our response. The roadways that were closed for almost 4 hours have been opened. There is no ongoing threat to the public’s safety.

This situation will be reviewed by a grand jury because the man died while police were attempting to apprehend him.

Bliemeister said it's very rare that situations like this end in a death. He is thankful for the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. There were about 40 law enforcement personnel involved in the nearly six hour stand-off.