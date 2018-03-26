One in custody after north Lincoln fire

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A fire in an abandoned storage building is being investigated as an arson.

It happened near 22nd and Dudley just after 5:30 Monday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to reports smoke and flames in a building owned by Lincoln Lumber Company.

As they were putting out the fire, firefighters heard screams from inside the building. Police asked the woman to exit the building, but she ignored their requests.

Firefighters then entered the building and extracted her injury free. She was identified at 25-year-old Perla Cisneros.

It was determined that she had been staying in the building for the last few days, and police said she is likely transient. Officers found drug paraphernalia on her, and she tested positive for meth.

Cisneros was arrested on narcotics charges, and her role in the fire is now being investigated.

Fire inspector Damon Robbins said there were no obvious signs that the fire was set intentionally. He said it's likely it was set accidentally by transients living in the building, by a bonfire used to keep warm or cigarettes. He hasn't determined an official cause of the fire yet.

At this time, Cisneros hasn't been interviewed by Robbins since she is in police custody.

Early damage estimates are at $5,000.