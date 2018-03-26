Woman robbed near Matt Talbot

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A transient woman was robbed near 27th and Leighton early Sunday morning.

The 37 year-old woman told police she had been sleeping under the bridge when someone tried to take her canvas bag out of her hands.

According to Lincoln Police the woman tried to hold on to her bag, but the suspect began punching her in the face. The woman tried to shield herself by putting her bag in front of her face, but believes she may have been knocked out.

Police say the suspect did get away with the woman's bag, which contained hair care items and toiletries.

The woman walked over to Walmart to call LPD.

Police say the woman had a broken nose, cuts on eyebrow, swollen eyes and lips, and bruising on her arm. She was transported to Bryan West.

LPD searched the area around Matt Talbot but did not find anyone.