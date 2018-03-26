Truck stolen downtown - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Truck stolen downtown

Lincoln Police are searching for a stolen truck. 

The victim told police his 1999 Dodge Ram was taken near 7th and M streets while he was at work. 

It was taken sometime between 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday. 

The man said he had the keys and the truck was locked. 

Inside were several items, including a TV, hunting gear and more. The total loss is more than $8,000.

