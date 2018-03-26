Police looking for suspects after attempted bank robbery

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are looking for two suspects after they tried to rob a bank Monday morning.

It happened at the Great Western Bank, 6424 Havelock Avenue just before 10:00 a.m.

Officers say the suspects parked a silver car, thought to be a Pontiac, outside of the bank and tried to enter the bank but were unable to get through the security door.

They then turned around and left down an alley by the bank.

One of the suspects was wearing a surgical mask and clear poncho.

Police say no weapon was seen and the suspects did not make contact with employees.