UPDATE: Family identifies homicide victim

UPDATE: Lincoln Police are investigating Monday afternoons shooting as a homicide. Family members identified the victim as Edgar Union Jr., 22, was shot at a home on 47th and Copper Ave. He was a father of five. Stephanie Wright, the childrens' grandmother, says he was a good man that just got mixed up with the wrong crowd. Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a shooting near 47th and Cooper Avenue. Scanner reports say one person was shot in the neck, following an argument.

Police are looking for two vehicles that took off from the scene. Officials have the area closed off, so please try to avoid it.

