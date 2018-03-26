Ag groups voice support for Governor Ricketts' Tax Proposal

Property taxes has long been a hot topic for Nebraska farmers and home owners.

The push was made today to try and get something done in the legislature.

At the Capitol building this morning, the Governor was joined by others who voiced support for Legislative Bill 947.



"High property taxes are a huge issue in Nebraska. Not just for farmers and ranchers but for all Nebraskans. Something must be done," said Steve Nelson, President of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

"We know that farm income has been cut in half since 2013 and the USDA is predicting that farmer income will go down again this year. We are the 11th highest when it comes to property taxes. Our high property tax burden has made it difficult to sustain our family farms and ranches," said Governor Pete Ricketts.

The bill would restructure existing property tax credits as refundable credit on state taxes.

It estimates it would provide over 4 billion dollars in property tax relief over the next decade.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau says it hopes to see this addressed in the legislature.

If the bill doesn't get passed in 2018, the Bureau will support the Yes to Property Tax Relief ballot initiative, which is moving to get on the ballot this November.

When asked for comment, spokesman Trent Fellers said:

"We remain committed to getting the property tax relief act on the ballot. The legislature has proven time and time again they are incapable of delivering property tax relief."

The group has until July 5th to collect 85,000 signatures. The proposal would give Nebraska property owners a refundable income tax credit equal to 50 percent of the school property taxes they pay, which would be about 30 percent of the total property tax bill.

Governor Ricketts has been critical of the ballot initiative, saying it would raise taxes to cut taxes, which could lead to cuts to government services.

Now, attention turns to our state senators.

"Now is the time to act on property taxes. Nebraskans have asked for relief, they want it delivered," said Nelson.