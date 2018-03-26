NEB SB: Huskers Host South Dakota on Tuesday

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Host South Dakota on Tuesday

The Nebraska softball team (23-10) welcomes South Dakota (13-20) on Tuesday for a mid-week game beginning at 5 p.m. CT. The game will be available on Huskers.com (radio) and BTNPlus/FloSoftball (subscription required).

Last Time Out

The Huskers opened Big Ten play with a three-game home series against Michigan State last weekend. The Huskers went 2-1 against the Spartans and are currently tied for third in the conference. Kaylan Jablonski picked up both wins against MSU. On offense, Alyvia Simmons went 6-for-9 over the weekend, with two doubles and seven RBIs. Laura Barrow went 5-for-9, with four runs, two doubles and three RBIs. Tristen Edwards hit 4-for-8, with two runs and five RBIs. Barrow and Edwards each had one homer for the Huskers as well over the weekend.

Scouting South Dakota

South Dakota comes to Lincoln with a 13-20 overall record, which includes a 3-0 record in the Summit League. Additionally, the Coyotes have won five of their last six matchups.

Most recently, South Dakota swept UNO in a three-game series March 22-23, with a doubleheader on March 22. The Coyotes outscored the Mavericks 33-16 in the three-game series.

Taylor Steinfeldt leads the Coyotes at the plate. She’s batting .352 and slugging .692. She has 32 hits, nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 18 RBIs.

Jessica Rodgers is also helping out at the plate, batting .349 and slugging .686. She has a team high eight home runs and a team best 28 RBIs.

In the circle, South Dakota has mostly rotated between Dustie Durham and Sarah Lisko. Durham has a 8-7 record and has pitched 81.0 innings. She’s made 20 appearances, including 15 starts. She’s pitched six complete games, and has two solo shutouts and two saves. She also has a team-high 53 strikeouts and an ERA of 4.06.

Lisko has a 5-6 record and has made 11 starts. She’s pitched 66.1 innings, including three complete games. She also has earned one save and has an ERA of 5.38.