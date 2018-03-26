ACLU of Nebraska challenges execution protocol in lawsuit

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is challenging the state's execution protocol in a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit announced Monday alleges that state officials approved a flawed lethal injection protocol without adequate public review and in violation of the state constitution's due process clause.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has denied the allegations.

The lawsuit was filed in Lancaster County District Court on behalf of state Sen. Ernie Chambers, of Omaha, and the Rev. Stephen Griffith, who have both fought to abolish the death penalty.

Chambers last week filed a formal complaint with the Legislature, alleging that Nebraska's lethal injection protocol is unconstitutional.

Nebraska corrections officials have taken several steps in the last year to resume executions after more than two decades. The last execution was in 1997.