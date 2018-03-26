NEB WGYM: Huskers Head to Raleigh Regional

Posted By: Sports

Huskers Head to Raleigh Regional

LINCOLN, Neb. -- No. 11 Nebraska women's gymnastics will travel to Raleigh, N.C. for the NCAA Regional Championships hosted by NC State on April 7, as the 36-team field was announced by the NCAA on Monday, March 26. The Raleigh Regional will begin at 3 p.m. CT and the Cornhuskers will begin on beam.

Nebraska, with a Regional Qualifying Score of 196.815 will compete against No. 2 LSU (RQS 197.890), No. 14 Oregon State (RQS196.780), George Washington (196. 460), host NC State (196.440) and Big Ten foe Maryland (195.930).

The meet will begin Saturday, April 7 at 3 p.m. CT at the Reynolds Coliseum (5,500 capacity).

NCAA regional competition consists of 36 teams determined based on their Regional Qualifying Score (RQS) and seeded by the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Committee. Included in the field are also 24 all-around competitors and 48 individual event specialists that are not on a qualifying team.

A total of eight individual event specialists and two all-arounders, will also be competing at the Raleigh Regional. Morgan Lane (North Carolina), Katie Waldman (William & Mary), Mary Elle Arduino (Towson), Taylor White (William & Mary) will compete as all-around competitors, while Khazia Hislop (North Carolina) and Madison Nettles (North Carolina) will compete on vault and Tyra McKellar (Towson) and Kaitlynn Hedelund (North Carolina) will compete on uneven bars.

Nebraska is coming off a second-place finish at the Big Ten Championships with a score of 196.950, its best score away from home this season.

The top two teams from each regional, along with the top two all-around competitors not on an advancing team, will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships, to be held April 14-15 at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. The top two teams from Columbus; Ohio, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and Raleigh, N.C., will advance to one of the NCAA Semifinals on April 20 at 1 p.m. in St. Louis, Mo., and the top two teams from Salt Lake City, Utah; University Park, Pa.; and Minneapolis will advance to the other NCAA Semifinal on April 20 at 7 p.m. in St. Louis, Mo.