Support group for families coping with addiction

As the opioid crisis continues a Lincoln woman is looking to offer hope to families affected by addiction.



"PAL is really about learning a different way to help our loved ones recognizing that we don't have the ability to change or control the addict in our live," said Brenda Moes.



Moes is starting the first PALS group in the state, which stands for Parents of Addicted Loved Ones

It's a national program that provides both education and support to parents, family, or friends dealing with a loved one suffering from addiction.

Moes saw a great need for the program in the community so she decided to bring it to Nebraska.



"It is a disease it's not a moral failing. This disease affects people from all walks of life all socioeconomic statuses."



PALS will meet at Lincoln City Church on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m..

The program will cover a range of topics including the addiction cycle, setting boundaries, and enabling behaviors, but the group will also provide emotional support to families so they know they're not alone in this battle.



"To learn we as family members can take care of ourselves acknowledging our powerlessness over the disease of addiction."



Moes wants the program to be a resource for the community and hopes to help break the stigma surrounding addiction.



"We need to stop shaming people because the more we shame the more that keeps people from reaching out and getting the help they need."

