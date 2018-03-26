LPS ask for your input on 2018-29 budget

Posted By: Bayley Bischof

This year, Lincoln Public Schools is working with a budget of 420 million dollars, and officials say it's only going to grow next year.

They are still in the very early stages of developing the budget for 2018-19, and one of the first steps is getting input from the community.

"Our budget process goes above and beyond what's required for community feedback and it's a tradition that's been alive for several years," Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs said.

They'll have a handful of forums where the public can give their input on the budget, the first one will be May 22nd.

Now they don't have all the budget numbers ready yet, but the most significant increase is to the amount spent on employee salary and benefits package.

"If we grow like we've been growing 850-1000 students a year, we will need more teachers and more staff so we not only have what is inflation growth, but we also have that thriving growth factor of additional families and additional students," Standish said.



Standish said they're looking at six to 15 million dollars in benefit and salary increases to their eight thousand employees, and six to seven million dollars more to hiring new employees.



"We are a people driven business, it's being spent on people working directly with students," Standish said.



Other possible budget increases come in the form of security changes.



"Each board committee has been charged with looking at current practices and initiatives the district may take on relating to security and those initiatives, whatever that security investment needs to be will come through as part of the budget process," Standish said.



Standish says they welcome your input not only on school security, but on other issues as well.

Release from Lincoln Public Schools:

Lincoln Public Schools invites community members into the development process of the 2018-19 budget in a variety of ways.

The Lincoln Board of Education has scheduled a budget work session for 4:30 p.m.Tuesday, May 22, at LPS District Office, 5905 O St.

Two Community Budget Forums are scheduled in June specifically for community questions, comments and feedback:

Budget Forum, 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 12 , Board Room, LPS District Office.

Budget Forum, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 14 , library media center, Lincoln Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.

A second Lincoln Board of Education work session is set for 4:30 p.m.June 26, at LPS District Office.

And a public hearing and budget forum is set 6-6:45 p.m. onAugust 14at LPS District Office.

For more information on the budget:http://home.lps.org/budget/