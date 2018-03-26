Severe Weather Awareness Week: severe weather terms you should know



Posted By: Alden German

The trees may still be bare and the landscape brown, but don't be fooled, Nebraska's severe weather season is here.

When storms breaks out, you hear a lot of different terms. But what do they mean? Let's break down two important categories: watches and warnings.

First, what is a watch? Watches are issued by The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma and normally last for several hours. These outline an area where bad weather is expected.

When there's a risk for strong storms, a region will be placed under a severe thunderstorm watch. It shows where developing storms could produce hail that's quarter sized or winds exceeding 58 miles per hour.

When there's a threat for tornadoes, a tornado watch is issued. These show an area where conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form.

When storms ramp up their intensity and meet certain criteria, warnings are put in place. They warn of conditions that pose a threat to life and property.

A severe thunderstorm warning is a strong thunderstorm that's dumping hail 1 inch or bigger in diameter or wind speeds of at least 58 miles per hour.

One of the most significant weather alerts is a tornado warning. You'll be notified of a tornado warning when Doppler radar or a trained storm spotter sights a tornado either on the ground or a funnel cloud.

Finally, one of the most extreme and rare warnings is a tornado emergency. This is only used when there's a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage is likely, such as the infamous Moore, Oklahoma tornado in 2013.

The skies can change from clear to severe quickly. No matter the time, if there is a watch, a channel 8 meteorologist will be in the weather center monitoring conditions.