UPDATE: City Council votes to ban bump stocks

Bump stocks and other items that can increase the firing rate of semi–automatic rifles so they fire like fully automatic weapons will be banned from the capital city.



On Monday night, the City Council voted 6–0 to approve the ordinance change.

Leirion Gaylor Baird and Jane Raybould are the two council members who proposed the ordinance change.



"It's intended to close a loophole in our laws that allows civilians to modify semi–automatic weapons so that they can function like machine guns, which are capable of significant death and destruction," Gaylor Baird said.



"This is one step in the right direction," Raybould said. "And allows us to continue to be the city and county of law and order."



The proposal was amended to go into effect on May 1st. By then, any civilians who possess any multiburst trigger activators must dispose of them--though it doesn't require them to turn them in to Lincoln police.

Violators can face a $500 fine and/or six months in jail.

Although she voted to approve the ban, Councilwoman Cyndi Lamm said she doesn't feel banning bump stocks is a cure and that mass shootings are a product of a cultural problem.



"In passing this symbolic legislation, we're really only making ourselves feel better," Lamm said. "Because we are not addressing the real problems that leave our children and our elderly feeling depressed, isolated and angry."



Councilman Carl Eskridge echoed Lamm's sentiments.



"It's not the last thing we should do," Eskridge said. "We still have a need to make our schools safer. Safer in other parts of our community. But it's one thing we can do."

