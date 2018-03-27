Lawmakers advance bill to shield inmates from excessive phone co - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lawmakers advance bill to shield inmates from excessive phone costs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill designed to shield jail inmates from having to pay excessive charges to make phone or video calls while incarcerated.

The measure won first-round approval on a 28-2 vote.

Sen. John McCollister, of Omaha, says allowing inmates to stay connected with friends and family leads to lower rates of repeat offenders, which could help ease Nebraska's prison overcrowding

