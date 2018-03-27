NSP has found missing Hickman man

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol has found Melvin Lesoing, the elderly man from Hickman who was reported missing earlier this morning.

Lesoing was located in a field about a mile north of his home and is being transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office press release:

At approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing adult in the 3700 block of Stagecoach Road, just southwest of Hickman Nebraska. Family members reported ninety-three year old Melvin Lesoing had wandered away from his residence sometime overnight. Mr. Lesoing suffers from dementia and family members could not immediately locate him and became concerned.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with one of their K-9 Teams, were assisted in the subsequent search by the Nebraska State Patrol and their Air Wing. These agencies were later assisted by members of the Hickman Fire Department as well as family and friends of Mr. Lesoing. There were approximately twenty five representatives from these agencies involved in the search and another twenty or so family and friends.

At approximately 11:12 hours, a neighbor residing in the 3200 block of Hickman Road called in to report Mr. Lesoing was in a field behind their residence. The NSP Air Wing landed nearby and with the assistance of other first responders, transported Mr. Lesoing to Bryan West Medical Center for treatment. He is reported to be in good condition a this time.

