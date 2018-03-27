Jack Eichorst pleaded not guilty to possessing child pornography - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Jack Eichorst pleaded not guilty to possessing child pornography.  On Monday in a written arraignment, he waived his right to physically appear in Lancaster District Court.  Eichorst was arrested in November of 2017 after being accused of sexually assaulting a 12 year old boy, but he was never charged with sexual assault.  Earlier this month, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office did charge Eichorst with possessing child pornography.

