Fundraiser for mother battling breast cancer

It's the news no one ever wants to hear..."I have cancer."

For Tanya Porter her journey started about a month ago when she found a lump in her neck.

After going to her doctor, who found several more lumps, and getting a biopsy her breast cancer journey began.



"People look at cancer as a debilitating thing and you just have to take it laying down and that's not at all the case. I'm going to fight till the end," said Porter.



Porter's a single mother of five and full time relator who has refused to let cancer slow her down.

After being diagnosed she had a total mastectomy and some of her lymph nodes removed.

She's already had two surgeries and will have to take special medication for the next ten years.

As you can imagine the medical bills are pouring in and Porter's family has organized a fundraiser to help.



"The journey has just begun and I have no idea what I'm going to encounter in the next ten years."



The fundraiser will be this Saturday evening at City Lights Church near 27th and O streets. It will feature a raffle, food, and games.

Porter's family hopes to raise as much money as possible to help her both now and with future medical expenses.

Despite the difficult journey Porter is staying positive and knows this is not the end.

"Just because someone says cancer does not mean its the end of your life its just the beginning of a different journey."

If you're interested in attending the fundraiser, City Lights Church is located at 2820 O Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.. For the fundraisers website click here.