Huntington Elementary's 5th Grade Club Teaches Life Skills

Huntington Elementary School's Young Men and Women's club aims to help develop 5th graders before their next step in education.



"Raising kids in society today can be pretty complex so it's essential that we wrap our support around students and we support them and it takes a village. This is an example of a group of people, a community coming together to support our youth in Lincoln," said Rik Devney, Huntington Elementary Principal.

The club consists of 12 to 15 5th graders.

They meet once a week after school and learn to become responsible young people on the cusp of their teenage years.

"They need to be engaged. Students that are more engaged are more likely to be successful in their elementary middle school and high school career," said Devney.

The students learn to dress for success, how to use proper manners, and understand the importance of giving back to the community.

One exercise utilized a marshmallow.

If the kids didn't eat the marshmallow in 15 minutes they were rewarded with another one.



"That taught me that I need to have patience, not a lot of things are going to come my way as fast as I want them to," said club member Isela Rivas.

The students also got to go to a dance and learned how to properly ask a partner to join them on the dance floor.



"My most memorable memory would be the dance because it showed me that I need to be more confident in myself and it taught me how to talk to women, and I need to know that when I am older," said 5th grader Michael Maschka.

Principal Devney says he's had great feedback from the students and parents.

And now more schools in the area and even some from other states are asking him about the program.

