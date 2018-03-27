Bryan Health trains arena employees how to Stop the Bleed

Bryan Health's Stop the Bleed campaign was at Pinnacle Bank Arena Tuesday, teaching PBA's full–time employees how to save lives.

They learned how to identify life–threatening bleeding and how to apply tourniquets and stuff wounds.



"We can equip, you know, the average citizen—that haven't gone through nursing school, that aren't physicians—how to be empowered to actually help somebody in those life–threatening situations," said Bryan Health's Trauma Program Manager Heather Talbott.

PBA General Manager Tom Lorenz said bad things have happened at arenas and they want to be prepared for any situation they may face.

"It's an important aspect of what we do," Lorenz said. "We see so many people every year—in excess of 750,000 people—come through the arena and we want to be prepared for any eventuality."

Bryan Health said if you'd like a free training session, go to: https://www.bryanhealth.com/calendar/search-results-detail/?eventId=a6a71292-a61c-e811-bf5f-782bcb3b39aa