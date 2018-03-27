Sneak peek of LFR's annual report: 40 lives saved

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is always on the clock, ready to run into a burning building, and do everything they can to save a life.

Including answer every call that comes their way, and in 2017 they did that more than 24,000 times.

Saving 40 people’s lives.

"At the end of the day everything we do is for the outcomes- save a life form fire, save a life from entrapment, save a life from cardiac event, gunshot, bleeding,” Fire Chief Michael Despain said.

Those 40 lives are a statistic in Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s 2017 Annual Report, which Channel 8 got a sneak peek at Tuesday.

One of their most notable saves of the year happened last April.

LFR said a woman's home was on fire, and she was trapped in her bathroom.

"They couldn't get to her fast enough from the other direction so they just used a chain saw, opened up the wall and made a walk out to get her down with a small ladder,” Despain said on the scene of the fire.

You may think of fires first when thinking of LFR but they also respond to dozens of medical calls every day, Despain said.

"Statistically the number of people we save from cardiac arrest is higher than the national average,” He said.

In fact, at 50% it’s twice the nation average of 25%.

Other exciting developments last year were plans for two brand new fire stations, one on 66th and Pine Lake Road and another at 98th and O streets.

Three fire stations being rebuilt, Despain said, to improve response times to the communities they’re in, the first will be in Northwest Lincoln and open in April.

The department also added five new fire apparatus in 2017, and have one more on the way.

Despain said these additions will help address the challenges 2017 brought to the department.

"The call volume that we go to every year increases three times faster than population growth,” Despain said. “New stations will make good progress with that."

Another challenge is having enough working equipment, even with new trucks.

"We still have nine engines and two trucks in a critical state, but we can't replace them all at once because it's financially difficult,” Despain said.

The department and Lincoln City Council are in the process of agreeing on a plan for combating that issue, and how it will fit into the budget.

Despite challenges over the course of 2017, Despain said the department’s successes allowed their insurance rating (ISO) to change from a level three, to a level two, an increase that could lower your home insurance costs in 2018.

The full annual report for Lincoln Fire and Rescue is going through a final review with city officials and will be posted to LFR’s website very soon.

Find more information about all of these topics there.