Homicide investigation continues

Lincoln Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.More >>
A Lancaster County District judge signed an order placing 21 nursing facilities and ten assisted living facilities, in 19 counties, be placed in receivership for uninterrupted operation of the facilities.More >>
Lancaster County Sheriff's office is searching for 93 year-old Lesoing who left his home in rural Hickman around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and does have dementia.More >>
On Monday in a written arraignment, he waived his right to physically appear in Lancaster District Court.More >>
The 37 year-old woman told police she had been sleeping under the bridge when someone tried to take her canvas bag out of her hands. According to Lincoln Police the woman tried to hold on to her bag, but the suspect began punching her in the face.More >>
The Lincoln City Council voted unanimously to ban bump stocks from the capital city.More >>
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lawmakers have advanced a bill that would exempt Nebraska's public power districts from open-records requests when the information sought could help their competitors. Lawmakers advanced the bill 42-2 to the second of three required votes. Supporters of the bill say it's wrong to ask districts to share information that could harm them. Sen. Tom Brewer, of Gordon, says he's concerned the bill would lead to less transparency within a public agency.More >>
At just five years old she started a lip balm business, it's an idea she got the idea while on a vacation to Panama, "A lot of people have businesses and I wanted to get my own like you don't have to wait until you're older you can just do it when you're five or fifteen."More >>
