Homicide investigation continues

Police say they do have persons of interest in Unions death.

But they do not have anyone in custody at this time.

"Upon arrival officers discovered Union Jr. had suffered a gunshot wound. Lincoln Fire and Rescue had responded and had pr pronounced him deceased at the scene, said Lincoln Police Chief Bliemeister."

LPD was called to the 3800 block of south 47th street just before 2 pm yesterday on reports of a gunshot.

Edgar Union Junior was shot in the neck.

Bliemeister said, "The investigation has revealed that those involved were familiar with each other and there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public at large."

At this time police are still interviewing witnesses.

LPD says they do have persons of interest in the case, but are not releasing any names at this time.

Police are still asking for your help.

If you saw or heard anything they're they want you to call them or crimestoppers.