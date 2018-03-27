Parents group urges School Board to add more officers

On Tuesday, the group Parents United for Greater School Security, urged the Lincoln Board of Education to hire more school resource officers.

Group member Cheryl Bullard said resource officers being only in high schools covers just 20 percent of the student body; and they want more students to be covered.



"What we have right now in the high schools is working," Bullard said. "It's very beneficial to the students, to the staff....What we propose is to get those school resource officers also in the middle schools."



The group said resource officers can serve as more than just hired security. They said they can also help teachers and teach kids to see police officers as people they can go to.



"They're a wealth of knowledge and they need to be used," Bullard said. "And they have been used in the high schools. But we need them in the middle schools."



Another parent, Patrick Conway, said he moved here from Sarasota, Florida, where all high schools, middle schools and some elementary schools had resource officers. He said he was disappointed when he found out his son's middle school in Lincoln didn't have one.



"And then I found out that only schools in Lincoln that have full time SROs are the high schools," Conway said. "It makes sense: a bunch of rowdy, high school kids. But the middle schools need them, too. And the elementaries as well."



Conway said Lincoln Public Schools has an extra $20 million next year that they can spend on hiring more resource officers.



"I'll be really disappointed in these people," Conway said. "I'll be really disappointed in each in every one of you...if one of the first things decided on is not putting SROs and hardening our schools."