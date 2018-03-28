Ag groups voice opposition to Gov. Ricketts tax plan - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ag groups voice opposition to Gov. Ricketts tax plan

Ag groups voice opposition to Gov. Ricketts tax plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Some groups that advocate for rural Nebraska and farms are voicing opposition to Gov. Pete Ricketts' tax plan, despite his efforts to unite agricultural and business groups.

Five organizations sent a letter to lawmakers, urging them to reject the package.

The letter was signed by representatives of Nebraska Women Involved in Farm Economics, Nebraska Grange, the Center for Rural Affairs, the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska and the Nebraska Farmers Union.

