Social Security bill advances in legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill to ensure that the state's tax on Social Security Income changes to compensate for inflation.

Senators gave the measure first-round approval on a 36-0 vote. Two additional votes are required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The bill seeks to address cost-of-living benefit increases that can bump taxpayers into a higher bracket, where they end up paying more.

