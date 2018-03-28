Lawmakers hit roadblock in addressing prison overcrowding

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lawmakers have hit a roadblock in their efforts to address overcrowding and other problems in the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Sen. Laura Ebke, of Crete, says the package of five bills was meant to be noncontroversial and make small progress toward reducing the prison population.

Nebraska's prison system faces a state-mandated deadline to reduce the number of incarcerated inmates by 2020.