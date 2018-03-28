New Addition to Lincoln and Gateway Mall

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb.

Lincoln is home to a renowned and expanding children’s zoo and museum, breathtaking state parks, revamped local parks, and much more. The city continues to grow as more people move to the area for jobs.

To keep pace with this growth, to meet the changing needs of its community, and to entertain the annual influx of new students, Gateway Mall continues to evolve and expand its experiences. “Gateway Mall belongs, first and foremost, to the community, which is why we’re thrilled to announce that, in 2019, Round1 Bowling & Amusement will be joining us, the first Round1 in Nebraska,” announced Becky Sidles, Gateway’s marketing director.

Round1 is a fast-growing entertainment company that offers state-of-the-art fun for the whole family from millennials to multi-generational families. The 50,000-square-foot facility will be located in Gateway’s JCPenney wing, with an exterior entrance accessible from 66th Street, and will be packed with family-friendly activities and delicious eats to help recharge as you play. “We are excited to open our store in the Gateway Mall,” said Shane Kaji, director of business development at Round1, “This will be the first establishment in Nebraska. We hope to bring in our unparalleled family entertainment experience to the community and will strive to provide unforgettable service to all customers.” At Round1, there’s something for everyone, no matter age or skill level.

In addition to craft beer, wine and snacks, guests can choose from entrees ranging from pizzas and burgers, wings and sides and more. Round1’s extensive array of entertainment also includes bowling, billiards, karaoke and arcade games. This new entertainment fixture is also available for celebrations spanning birthday parties to corporate or school events. Its affordable party packages ensure that you will throw the perfect bash, complete with bowling, pizza and more!

Round1 is a marvelous addition to Lincoln and Gateway Mall’s growing restaurant and coffee shop scene, as well as to the property’s array of locally inspired fun, fitness and friendship events curated by the community for the community in our Live 360° program. Included in Gateway’s expansion is the relocation of eight tenants from the JCPenney wing to newly renovated spaces to enhance community shopping experiences, expected to be complete by April 16.