New Addition to Lincoln and Gateway Mall - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New Addition to Lincoln and Gateway Mall

New Addition to Lincoln and Gateway Mall

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb.

        Lincoln is home to a renowned and expanding children’s zoo and museum, breathtaking state parks, revamped local parks, and much more. The city continues to grow as more people move to the area for jobs.

To keep pace with this growth, to meet the changing needs of its community, and to entertain the annual influx of new students, Gateway Mall continues to evolve and expand its experiences. “Gateway Mall belongs, first and foremost, to the community, which is why we’re thrilled to announce that, in 2019, Round1 Bowling & Amusement will be joining us, the first Round1 in Nebraska,” announced Becky Sidles, Gateway’s marketing director.

Round1 is a fast-growing entertainment company that offers state-of-the-art fun for the whole family from millennials to multi-generational families. The 50,000-square-foot facility will be located in Gateway’s JCPenney wing, with an exterior entrance accessible from 66th Street, and will be packed with family-friendly activities and delicious eats to help recharge as you play. “We are excited to open our store in the Gateway Mall,” said Shane Kaji, director of business development at Round1, “This will be the first establishment in Nebraska. We hope to bring in our unparalleled family entertainment experience to the community and will strive to provide unforgettable service to all customers.” At Round1, there’s something for everyone, no matter age or skill level.

In addition to craft beer, wine and snacks, guests can choose from entrees ranging from pizzas and burgers, wings and sides and more. Round1’s extensive array of entertainment also includes bowling, billiards, karaoke and arcade games. This new entertainment fixture is also available for celebrations spanning birthday parties to corporate or school events. Its affordable party packages ensure that you will throw the perfect bash, complete with bowling, pizza and more!

Round1 is a marvelous addition to Lincoln and Gateway Mall’s growing restaurant and coffee shop scene, as well as to the property’s array of locally inspired fun, fitness and friendship events curated by the community for the community in our Live 360° program. Included in Gateway’s expansion is the relocation of eight tenants from the JCPenney wing to newly renovated spaces to enhance community shopping experiences, expected to be complete by April 16.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Homicide investigation continues Lincoln News

    Homicide investigation continues

    Homicide investigation continues

    Police say they do have persons of interest in Unions death.

    More >>

    Police say they do have persons of interest in Unions death.

    More >>

  • Fundraiser for mother battling breast cancer

    Fundraiser for mother battling breast cancer

    Fundraiser for mother battling breast cancer

    For Tanya Porter her journey started about a month ago when she found a lump in her neck. After going to her doctor, who found several more lumps, and getting a biopsy her breast cancer journey began. 

    More >>

    For Tanya Porter her journey started about a month ago when she found a lump in her neck. After going to her doctor, who found several more lumps, and getting a biopsy her breast cancer journey began. 

    More >>

  • Social Security bill advances in legislature

    Social Security bill advances in legislature

    Social Security bill advances in legislature

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill to ensure that the state's tax on Social Security Income changes to compensate for inflation. Senators gave the measure first-round approval on a 36-0 vote. Two additional votes are required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts. The bill seeks to address cost-of-living benefit increases that can bump taxpayers into a higher bracket, where they end up paying more.More >>
    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill to ensure that the state's tax on Social Security Income changes to compensate for inflation. Senators gave the measure first-round approval on a 36-0 vote. Two additional votes are required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts. The bill seeks to address cost-of-living benefit increases that can bump taxpayers into a higher bracket, where they end up paying more.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.