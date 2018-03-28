Lincoln Library closed due to suspicious package - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Library closed due to suspicious package

Posted:

Posted by:  Mark Haggar
8@klkntv.com

According to the city of Lincoln, Gere Branch Library at 2400 S. 56th Street is on lockdown due to a suspicious package in the parking lot.  No one is currently being allowed into or out of the library, and the entrances to the parking lot are closed.  The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on the scene.    

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Homicide investigation continues Lincoln News

    Homicide investigation continues

    Homicide investigation continues

    Police say they do have persons of interest in Unions death.

    More >>

    Police say they do have persons of interest in Unions death.

    More >>

  • Fundraiser for mother battling breast cancer

    Fundraiser for mother battling breast cancer

    Fundraiser for mother battling breast cancer

    For Tanya Porter her journey started about a month ago when she found a lump in her neck. After going to her doctor, who found several more lumps, and getting a biopsy her breast cancer journey began. 

    More >>

    For Tanya Porter her journey started about a month ago when she found a lump in her neck. After going to her doctor, who found several more lumps, and getting a biopsy her breast cancer journey began. 

    More >>

  • Social Security bill advances in legislature

    Social Security bill advances in legislature

    Social Security bill advances in legislature

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill to ensure that the state's tax on Social Security Income changes to compensate for inflation. Senators gave the measure first-round approval on a 36-0 vote. Two additional votes are required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts. The bill seeks to address cost-of-living benefit increases that can bump taxpayers into a higher bracket, where they end up paying more.More >>
    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill to ensure that the state's tax on Social Security Income changes to compensate for inflation. Senators gave the measure first-round approval on a 36-0 vote. Two additional votes are required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts. The bill seeks to address cost-of-living benefit increases that can bump taxpayers into a higher bracket, where they end up paying more.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.