NEB T&F: Percy Named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska senior thrower Nick Percy was named the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced on Wednesday.

Percy earned his fourth-career Big Ten weekly honor after setting the top mark in the nation this season in the discus at the Pac-12 vs. Big Ten Invitational last Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. He won the discus title with a throw of 205-1 (62.50m), just under three feet off his personal best. Percy is one of just two throwers to have topped 200 feet in the discus so far this season.

Percy also finished second in the hammer throw last weekend with a mark of 215-3 (65.62m), which leads the Big Ten through the first two weeks of the outdoor season and ranks 13th nationally.

The 2016 NCAA discus champion and NU’s school record holder in the hammer throw, Percy also earned Big Ten Field Athlete of the Week honors on April 26, 2017, March 29, 2017 and March 30, 2016.

Percy will be in action this Friday at the 91st Annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Built By The Home Depot in Austin, Texas, competing in the discus throw.