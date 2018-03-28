NEB SB: Huskers Begin Road Stretch with Northwestern

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska softball team (24-10, 2-1 Big Ten) begins a seven-game road stretch with a trip to Evanston, Ill., to take on Big Ten foe Northwestern (19-9, 2-1 Big Ten) for a three-game series March 30-April 1. The Huskers and the Wildcats will play one game on Friday at 3 p.m. CT, one game on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT and one game on Sunday at noon CT. All three games will be available on Huskers.com (radio), as well as BTNPlus/FloSoftball. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@HuskerSoftball).

The Huskers are coming off of a 9-3 victory over South Dakota on March 27. Kaylan Jablonski picked up her nation-leading 17th win and also recorded a career-best nine strikeouts. Madi Unzicker hit Nebraska’s first grand slam of the season and finished with a career-best four RBIs. Bri Cassidy also had one homer for the Huskers against the Coyotes.

Northwestern holds a 19-9 record, including a 2-1 record in Big Ten play. The Wildcats could pick up two more wins before meeting Nebraska this weekend, as they play a doubleheader on Wednesday against in-state Big Ten rival Illinois.

Northwestern opened Big Ten play with a three game series against Minnesota. The Wildcats won the first two games, but dropped the series finale on Sunday. They are currently tied for third in the conference.

The Wildcats rank in the top five in the Big Ten many offensive categories including batting average (fourth), on-base percentage (second), runs scored (tied for third), RBIs (fifth), doubles (fifth) and stolen bases (first).

Sabrina Rabin and Rachel Lewis lead the offensive efforts for Northwestern. Both have started all 28 games for the Wildcats. Rabin is batting .398, while Lewis is batting .321. Rabin ranks third in the conference in batting average and hits (41). Lewis ranks second in slugging percentage (.716), fifth in on-base percentage (.456), fourth in runs scored (26), second in RBIs (33) and third in home runs (eight).



In the circle, Morgan Newport and Kenna Wilkey have shared most of the work, pitching 66.0 and 71.2 innings, respectively. Newport leads the pitching staff with a 2.76 ERA and a 9-3 record. She’s made nine starts and has pitched five complete games, including two solo shutouts. Wilkey has a 7-3 record and has made 10 starts. She’s pitched five complete games, including two solo shutouts. She also has a team-best 65 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.22. Additionally, both Newport and Wilkey have one save.

Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska has won 14 of 16 against Northwestern, which includes the last six straight. Last season, the Huskers swept the Wildcats in a three-game series. Taylor Otte went 4-for-11 (.364) with two doubles and one home run in the series. Jablonski and Laura Barrow each batted .333 for the Huskers.