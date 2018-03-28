New product that could save lives - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

New product that could save lives

Posted By: Pierce Georlett 

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

With school shootings and gun laws being talked about all throughout the country, Big Shots Indoor Shooting range and Gun Store in Lincoln showed off a new product that could help keep students safe.

"Any child's back pack can be shield, this product right here is designed to fit in any back pack it weighs a pounds it adds absolutely nothing to the girth of the pack," says James Clark Co-Owner of Big Shots "and this covers all m vital organs so with a child this is going to cover their complete upper torso."

This one pound ultralight pistol plate costs around $150.00, the national company Veterans Manufacturing makes them, and it's made out of ultra dense polyethylene.

It's been successfully tested against handguns and assault rifles, and it's not just for backpacks. The plate can go in your briefcase, your luggage and a lot more.

"Zero penetration, totally survivable and the .44 magnum rounds were shot at 3 feet," added Clark "So what this is tell us is that with this in a vital area you are going to survive that kind of incident."

The plate has, and for many people, it can also provide peace of mind.

"I think that with any type of a violent act this gives me an option to survive this gives me an option to maintain the innocence of our family." said Teri Clark Co-Owner of Big Shot "It's a solution."

If you're interested in this product or it's performance, you can go to https://vetsmfg.com/ or go to http://www.bigshotsrange.com/

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News "I just want my baby back, that's all," said Monica Brown, Edgar Union Jr.'s mother. He was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon, changing her life forever. "I felt like I was dying, I couldn't move I was just so shocked," Brown said. "I rushed over there where he was, but by the time I got there my baby was gone." She said the days since haven't gotten any better. "I can't even slee...More >>
    Lincoln is home to a renowned and expanding children's zoo and museum, breathtaking state parks, revamped local parks, and much more. 

    Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Wednesday night, Lincoln Police received a call from the Kwik Shop near N. 27th & W Street. According to police, a person hopped the counter of the convenience store, grabbed a handful of money, and ran away. Currently, police are still investigating the incident.  Police did not say if a weapon was used.  This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they come available. 

