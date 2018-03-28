New product that could save lives

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

With school shootings and gun laws being talked about all throughout the country, Big Shots Indoor Shooting range and Gun Store in Lincoln showed off a new product that could help keep students safe.

"Any child's back pack can be shield, this product right here is designed to fit in any back pack it weighs a pounds it adds absolutely nothing to the girth of the pack," says James Clark Co-Owner of Big Shots "and this covers all m vital organs so with a child this is going to cover their complete upper torso."

This one pound ultralight pistol plate costs around $150.00, the national company Veterans Manufacturing makes them, and it's made out of ultra dense polyethylene.

It's been successfully tested against handguns and assault rifles, and it's not just for backpacks. The plate can go in your briefcase, your luggage and a lot more.

"Zero penetration, totally survivable and the .44 magnum rounds were shot at 3 feet," added Clark "So what this is tell us is that with this in a vital area you are going to survive that kind of incident."

The plate has, and for many people, it can also provide peace of mind.

"I think that with any type of a violent act this gives me an option to survive this gives me an option to maintain the innocence of our family." said Teri Clark Co-Owner of Big Shot "It's a solution."



If you're interested in this product or it's performance, you can go to https://vetsmfg.com/ or go to http://www.bigshotsrange.com/