Suspicious Item Found Near Gere Library

Lincoln is home to a renowned and expanding children's zoo and museum, breathtaking state parks, revamped local parks, and much more.
Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Wednesday night, Lincoln Police received a call from the Kwik Shop near N. 27th & W Street. According to police, a person hopped the counter of the convenience store, grabbed a handful of money, and ran away. Currently, police are still investigating the incident. Police did not say if a weapon was used. This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they come available.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would allow higher speed limits on many Nebraska highways to a final vote in the Legislature. The measure won second-round approval, and a third vote is required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts. The bill would allow the state Department of Transportation to raise speed limits on certain four-lane roads to 65 mph, and other expressways could see increases to 70 mph. Interstate 80 would be excluded.
A Lancaster County District judge signed an order placing 21 nursing facilities and ten assisted living facilities, in 19 counties, be placed in receivership for uninterrupted operation of the facilities.
Nelnet held a hiring fair Wednesday to help fill 100 open positions.
The City has also doubled the cardboard capacity at all 28 full-service public recycling drop-off sites.
