Comfort dog visits Lincoln Police Department

Lincoln Police officers respond to dozens of calls every day often putting their lives on the line, but the stressful situations they encounter can take a toll.

To help officers have an escape a special visitor comes in on Wednesday's and she's become quite the hit.



"Priscilla will just gravitate to people that are stressed so she gives them something to love on and a release as they're working through some of the difficult things that they have to face each day," said Jane Bedient, one of Priscilla's handlers.



Priscilla is part of Luthern Church Charities K9 comfort dog team.

She visits the police department every Wednesday and has become so popular that the day is now known as Priscilla Day.'



"They told me that we have Priscilla day and I remember in the mornings that everybody would go around and remind each other that it's Priscilla day," said Officer Angela Sands.



When they visit, Priscilla and her handler Jane Bedient spend time with officers, but they also work in the victim assistance unit offering comfort to those affected by crime, "Nobody wants to be a victim of crime so if we can be here and Priscilla can make it a little more comfortable while they're navigating the process that's what we want to do."



Priscilla also provides comfort to the officers who work those crimes and she's left quite the impression on the police department.



"We see the worst day of everyone's life and so that starts to wear on us and we start to become emotionally guarded and what's so funny is that the second Priscilla walks in you'll see that guard melt away," Officer Sands said.

Priscilla also does community events with LPD like pop with a cop and trunk or treat.

The police department loves having her come so much they nominated her for the exceptional duty award, which she will receive at the next awards ceremony.