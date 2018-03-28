Mother of homicide victim calls for justice

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

"I just want my baby back, that's all,” said Monica Brown, Edgar Union Jr.’s mother.

He was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon, changing her life forever.

“I felt like I was dying, I couldn't move I was just so shocked,” Brown said. “I rushed over there where he was, but by the time I got there my baby was gone."

She said the days since haven't gotten any better.

"I can't even sleep at night, I can't sleep good at night because whenever I wake up I just see him in front of me,” Brown said.

Brown is now calling for justice.

"I'm going to make sure you get punished for what you did to my son it'll be the first and last thing I do,” Brown said. “Is make sure you get held accountable for what you did to Edgar."

Lincoln Police haven't made any arrests, and have no updates to the investigation as of Wednesday morning.

Captain Jeri Roeder said officers are working around the clock to find out who pulled the trigger, and what lead up to it.

Several persons of interest have been identified, but police are asking all witnesses or associates to come forward.

"We need the assistance of the public and those that may have witnessed this particular incident or any of the events that may have provide additional details to precipitated it to call us and our investigative units,” Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

Union Jr. leaves behind five young daughters, who now have to grow up without a father.

"I'll let them know that he loved them and was always there for them and will always be with us in our hearts,” Brown said. “But he's never going to come back to us."

He graduated from Lincoln High School in 2013. He was just 22-years-old. But Brown said it was 22 years of love for those in his life.

"Everybody loved Edgar, Everybody loved Edgar,” she said. “He had so many friends here."

Brown is asking for the community's help with the costs of burying Union Jr. Donations can be made to Butherus, Maser and Love funeral home on 40th and A street.