Mother of homicide victim calls for justice - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Mother of homicide victim calls for justice

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

"I just want my baby back, that's all,” said Monica Brown, Edgar Union Jr.’s mother.

He was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon, changing her life forever.

“I felt like I was dying, I couldn't move I was just so shocked,” Brown said. “I rushed over there where he was, but by the time I got there my baby was gone."

She said the days since haven't gotten any better.

"I can't even sleep at night, I can't sleep good at night because whenever I wake up I just see him in front of me,” Brown said.

Brown is now calling for justice.

"I'm going to make sure you get punished for what you did to my son it'll be the first and last thing I do,” Brown said. “Is make sure you get held accountable for what you did to Edgar."

Lincoln Police haven't made any arrests, and have no updates to the investigation as of Wednesday morning.

Captain Jeri Roeder said officers are working around the clock to find out who pulled the trigger, and what lead up to it.

Several persons of interest have been identified, but police are asking all witnesses or associates to come forward.

"We need the assistance of the public and those that may have witnessed this particular incident or any of the events that may have provide additional details to precipitated it to call us and our investigative units,” Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

Union Jr. leaves behind five young daughters, who now have to grow up without a father.

"I'll let them know that he loved them and was always there for them and will always be with us in our hearts,” Brown said. “But he's never going to come back to us."

He graduated from Lincoln High School in 2013. He was just 22-years-old. But Brown said it was 22 years of love for those in his life.

"Everybody loved Edgar, Everybody loved Edgar,” she said. “He had so many friends here."

Brown is asking for the community's help with the costs of burying Union Jr. Donations can be made to Butherus, Maser and Love funeral home on 40th and A street.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother of homicide victim calls for justice

    Mother of homicide victim calls for justice

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News "I just want my baby back, that's all,” said Monica Brown, Edgar Union Jr.’s mother. He was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon, changing her life forever. “I felt like I was dying, I couldn't move I was just so shocked,” Brown said. “I rushed over there where he was, but by the time I got there my baby was gone." She said the days since haven't gotten any better. "I can't even slee...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News "I just want my baby back, that's all,” said Monica Brown, Edgar Union Jr.’s mother. He was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon, changing her life forever. “I felt like I was dying, I couldn't move I was just so shocked,” Brown said. “I rushed over there where he was, but by the time I got there my baby was gone." She said the days since haven't gotten any better. "I can't even slee...More >>

  • New Addition to Lincoln and Gateway Mall

    New Addition to Lincoln and Gateway Mall

    New Addition to Lincoln and Gateway Mall

    Lincoln is home to a renowned and expanding children’s zoo and museum, breathtaking state parks, revamped local parks, and much more. 

    More >>

    Lincoln is home to a renowned and expanding children’s zoo and museum, breathtaking state parks, revamped local parks, and much more. 

    More >>

  • Police investigate Wednesday night theft

    Police investigate Wednesday night theft

    Police investigate Wednesday night theft

    Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Wednesday night, Lincoln Police received a call from the Kwik Shop near N. 27th & W Street. According to police, a person hopped the counter of the convenience store, grabbed a handful of money, and ran away. Currently, police are still investigating the incident.  Police did not say if a weapon was used.  This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they come available. 

    More >>

    Posted By: BriAna Campbell bcampbell@klkntv.com Wednesday night, Lincoln Police received a call from the Kwik Shop near N. 27th & W Street. According to police, a person hopped the counter of the convenience store, grabbed a handful of money, and ran away. Currently, police are still investigating the incident.  Police did not say if a weapon was used.  This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they come available. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.