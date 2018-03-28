Lincoln Public School Tornado Drills

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

With it being severe weather awareness week, local schools practiced their shelter drills.

"We are practicing our shelter drill for severe weather awareness week," said Amy Clark Principal of Adams Elementary "so we are doing the city wide tornado drill is happening today and so we have take this opportunity to practice our shelter drills here at Adams."

As soon as the sirens went off, the kids at Adams Elementary filed out of their classes, and took shelter in their designated hallways to practice safety

"We want everyone to practice going to their designated spot to go to so when I call the drill over the inner come students will move to those designated spots," added Clark "and be in those safe spots until I call the all clear."

Adams Elementary wasn't the only school that practiced this week, this was a Lincoln Public Schools wide practice for severe weather