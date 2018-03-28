Nebraska home to largest number of millennial lawmakers in the U.S.

You might not think a state with one of the oldest populations would have one of the youngest governments.

Well, think again.

Eight of Nebraska's 49 state senators (roughly 16%) are millennials - meaning they were born between 1980 and 2000 - good for most in the U.S.

As one of them, Senator Anna Wishart of Lincoln says it's a good thing, although it comes with a lot of responsibility.

"We bring the perspective of a younger generation," Wishart said. "And the realization that the decisions we're making for people - even younger than me - are going to affect their lives for a long time."

A democrat, Wishart says she's noticed more cooperation across the isle between millennials.

Senator Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, a republican, echoes that sentiment.

"I see more of a nonpartisan streak in people," Lindstrom said. "I think that stems from a lot of the younger senators down here. We work with each other on a lot of common sense issues that affect a majority of the population, versus saying 'I can't support that because I'm a republican,' or 'I can't support that because I'm a democrat.'"

Wishart says one example of that cooperation is a measure she co-sponsored with Senator Tyson Larson, a republican and a millennial himself, on autonomous vehicles.

Senator Tony Vargas of Omaha says millennials bring new perspectives to the legislature, working on laws geared toward keeping young talent in the state.

"I've heard that from all over my district at least," Vargas said. "People are saying when you see somebody who resembles one part of who you are, it's more likely you can see yourself in that position."

While they still have their differences, all three senators agreed that number of iPhones in the legislature is at an all-time high.

"No doubt," Lindstrom said. "If you go up on the floor... you'll just see chargers littered about."

