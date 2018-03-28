Nelnet hiring for 100 positions

Nelnet held a hiring fair Wednesday to help fill 100 open positions.

The loan agency has more than 4,000 employees across the country, with a bulk of them here in Lincoln.

The company is almost always hiring new employees and wanted to try something new to get people in on the spot.

Nelnet said dealing with Lincoln's low unemployment rate can pose some challenges, but the company continues to expand and needs to fill new positions.

"I think when you talk about the growth in the Lincoln community and the commitment that Nelnet overall has, just looking at the building that we've moved into down here and the development that has happened its been a really positive experience for Lincoln," recruiting manager Jennifer Termaat said.

During Monday's hiring fair, Nelnet had more than 50 people come in during the first two hours. A handful of those people left with job offers. There are still open positions still has several job openings, you can find them here.