Police investigate Wednesday night theft

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight theft at the Kwik Shop near 27th and W Street.

It happened at 9:53 p.m.

According to police, a person hopped the counter of the convenience store, grabbed a handful of money, and ran away.

The suspect is described as a 5'9 light-skinned male.

Police are still looking for the man.