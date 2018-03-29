Speed Limit bill heads to third round

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lawmakers have advanced a measure that would allow higher speed limits on many Nebraska highways to a final vote in the Legislature.

The measure won second-round approval, and a third vote is required before it goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The bill would allow the state Department of Transportation to raise speed limits on certain four-lane roads to 65 mph, and other expressways could see increases to 70 mph.

Interstate 80 would be excluded.